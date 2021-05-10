IND USA
Ram Gopal Varma has shared a post on Mother's Day.
Why Ram Gopal Varma would not wish his own mom on Mother's Day: 'Gave birth to a good for nothing bum like me'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared an unexpected tweet on Mother's Day, wishing only the women who have given birth to 'quality products'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 08:57 AM IST

As the world celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, wishing their mothers for all that they have done for them, Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had quite a different perspective to share. He took to Twitter, wishing only the mothers who have given birth to 'quality products' and even excluded his own mom from the wish.

"All mothers keep giving births, but I want to wish only those mothers who gave birth to quality products, but definitely not to my mother who gave birth to a good for nothing bum like me ..Hey mom, I wish u a very UNHAPPY MOTHER’S DAY because I never gave u a days happiness," he wrote in a tweet. His fans, however, did not agree with him.


"You are the most accomplished son and brother. Yea you have to be more obliged. The times are still in your hand to fulfill all such duties. I want you to be a 100 % accomplished person as a father and husband," wrote one. "Happy Mother's day rgv mom for giving birth to a wisdom teacher like him....he is one man army," wrote another.

RGV did wish Telugu actor Apsara Rani's mother in another post. "Hey and I want to thank ur mom personally for giving birth to such an Angel Queen like u ..I wish HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to only those MOTHERS like Ur’s who gave birth to such WONDERFUL DAUGHTERS LIKE U," he wrote, retweeting a post by Apsara.

Ram Gopal Varma is active on Twitter and often comments on social and political issues. Recently, he issued a clarification on whether late actor Irrfan Khan was ever offered a role in his film Daud.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai drops unseen throwback pics with Aaradhya on Mother's Day, fans calls them 'so, so beautiful'

In an old interview with Lallantop, actor Manoj Bajpayee had said that Irrfan, Vineet Kumar and him were in the fray for a role in RGV's Daud but he was the one who landed the role finally. RGV has now clarified that Irrfan was not considered. "Just to set the record straight i was meeting quite a few actors at that time and Manoj caught my eye because of Bandit Queen ..I never registered Irphan and I consciously remembered seeing him only much later when he came to the set of some other shoot (sic)," he tweeted.

