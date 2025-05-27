Why Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai never tied the knot, insider reveals: 'Unke relationship mein rift aaya'

Journalist on Aishwarya and Salman's relationship

In an episode on Meri Saheli Podcast titled Bollywood's Famous Controversial Love Stories, journalist Hanif Zaveri spoke about the alleged romance.

“Salman and Aishwarya pyaar mein the aur ek dosre ke liye serious the. Dono chahathe the ke relationship aagaye bade. But Salman ka name dosri heroines ke saath tha, jaise Somy Ali aur Sangeeta Bijlani... Jo unki girlfriends reh chuki thi. Toh Aishwarya ke parents Salman se itne khush nahi the. Unko lag raha tha ke kahin Salman unki beti ke saath flirt toh nahi kar raha (Salman and Aishwarya were in love and serious about each other. Both wanted to take their relationship to the next level. However, Salman's name was linked with other heroines like Somi Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani, who had previously been his girlfriends. This made Aishwarya's parents unhappy with Salman, and they suspected that he might be flirting with their daughter),” Hanif claimed.

The journalist further stated, “Aur Salman chahte the ke Aishwarya jaldi se unke saath shaadi kar le. Aur Aishwarya uss time uss mukam pe thi ke unhe shaadi karke settle nahi hona tha. Toh iss wajah se unke relationship mein rift aaya... Ek baar Salman raat mein Aishwarya ke ghar ke door ko bahut tez se knock kiya aur drama kiya, jiss wajah se unke neighbours ne bhi complain ki... Aishwarya ko woh cheez khali aur woh khudh hi backout ho gai (Salman wanted Aishwarya to marry him soon, but Aishwarya wasn't ready to settle down and get married at that time. This caused a rift in their relationship. One incident that escalated the situation was when Salman knocked on Aishwarya's door aggressively at night and created a scene, even drawing complaints from their neighbours. She backed out of the relationship after that)”.

What do we know about Salman and Aishwarya's romance

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan reportedly got together after meeting on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, but had split up by 2002. Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and Salman remains unmarried. The actors have avoided speaking about each other. They last worked together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, which was released in 2002.