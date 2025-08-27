‘Will I have to wash dishes?’: Ashish Vidyarthi opens up about struggling to celebrate his National Award win

Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi, known for his powerful performances, recently opened up about the financial hardships he faced even after winning the prestigious National Film Award early in his career. Despite the milestone, he couldn’t afford to celebrate the moment that should have marked a high point in his life. Ashish Vidyarthi has acted in over 240 films in 11 languages over 30 years.

Ashish recalled his financial struggles

In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ashish recalled that after winning the National Award for Drohkaal, his director, Govind Nihalani, suggested hosting a party to celebrate the win. However, the actor was struggling to pay his rent at the time, let alone cover the cost of a celebration.

“He told me to book Mainland China. I had only seen it from outside. I’d never even dreamt of eating there,” Ashishs said.

Despite his financial worries, Ashish went ahead with the party, encouraged by a friend. But the anxiety stayed with him throughout the evening.

“I was holding a glass of water with lime in it because I didn’t want to increase the bill by ordering vodka. Even the teetotallers wanted to drink that day. Even the vegetarians wanted to have meat! At one point, I pulled Govind Nihalani aside and nervously asked, ‘What if I can’t pay the bill? Will I have to wash dishes? Will the police come?’,” Ashish said.

To his immense relief, the director assured him that he’d cover the cost. That simple act of kindness allowed Ashish to finally enjoy the evening. Ashish also reflected on his career path following the award. Financial responsibility toward his parents meant taking up whatever work came his way, including roles in several B-grade films.

Ashish's latest work

Today, Ashish Vidyarthi has carved out a multifaceted career as an actor, motivational speaker, food vlogger, and, recently, a contestant on The Traitors.