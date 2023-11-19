As Australia lifts World Cup trophy, Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli; Suniel Shetty, Vir Das laud team India

Moments after Indian cricket team lost to Australia in the ICC World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, actor Anushka Sharma was seen hugging husband and cricketer Virat Kohli near the stands. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the team for their effort. These included actors Suniel Shetty, Sonali Bendre and Dia Mirza, and stand-up comedian Vir Das. (Also Read: World Cup Final: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wear blue, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela cheer for India. See pics)

Anushka hugs Virat

Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after India's loss to Australia in World Cup final(Reuters)

Anushka Sharma was spotted hugging Virat after the matcgh near the stands. While she was seen consoling him, Virat's face was not visible. Only his blue jersey with the name ‘Virat’ was visible since the camera faced his back.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali took to Instagram Stories to share a post by the handle of Indian cricket team saying the team “put up a solid fight," but “it wasn't our night.” Sonali wrote in the caption, “Champions for meeee! (red heart emoji). Well played throughout, India! (applause and tiranga emojis).”

Sonali will next be seen in The Broken News Season 2.

Vir Das

Vir Das, who is in New York City for the International Emmy Awards on Monday, wrote on his Instagram Stories, “With you in in victory. With you in loss. Thank you for a tournament filled with spectacular cricket. Team India (tiranga emoji) proud of you!”

Vir has been nominated for his Netflix stand-up comedy special Vir Das: Landing at the International Emmy Awards.

Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is also the father-in-law of cricketer KL Rahul, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup Final victory!One bad day for #MyTeamIndia. So let’s not lose sight of the absolute force this #TeamIndia has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot! Truly a world-class team with outstanding performances from batsmen and bowlers alike. I am truly proud of the effort, determination, and sportsmanship displayed. Heads held high, always!”

Suniel Shetty will next star in Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.

Dia Mirza

Dia took to X and wrote, “Team #India you gave us the most memorable moments in the past few weeks. Thank you so much! Congratulations on a well played #WorldCup 🇮🇳 We are proud of you. Congratulations #Australia for winning your 6th World Cup! You played your best game. #CWC2023Final #Worldcupfinal2023.”

Dia Mirza will be next seen in Dunki.

Mira Rajput

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira also shared a picture of the Men in Blue on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Champions of our hearts.”

