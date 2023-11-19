World Cup Final: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wear blue, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela cheer for India. See pics

All eyes are on the men in blue as they compete with Australia in the World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While many celebrities arrived at the stadium to watch the match live, there were also many stars who cheered from their homes. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, here's how they made sure to show their support seen on social media. (Also read: Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli as he hits 50; Shah Rukh Khan's kind gesture for Asha Bhosle wins hearts. Watch) Several celebrities showed their support for India on social media.

Ranbir and Alia wear blue

A picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in blue jerseys has been making the rounds of social media. In the picture, Ranbir and Alia were seen smiling as they stood beside each other. Alia was recently seen in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, where she shared the couch with actor Kareena Kapoor.

Ram Charan with Upasana cheer for India

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela also cheered for Team India. Upasana shared a picture of herself wearing the blue jersey along with Ram Charan on her Instagram Stories. Ram opted for a plain white shirt and held Upasana. The duo looked cute in the goofy pose. Upasana's jersey had 'Ram' written on the back.

Sneha Reddy via Instagram Stories.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy shared a glimpse of how she is making sure to watch the match with her kids. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories with her kids in a restaurant, where there is a huge screen playing the live match. But there was no sign of Allu Arjun in it!

Varun Tej's post on Instagram

Varun Tej also shared a post on his Instagram account where he was seen in the blue jersey and black shades. It had 'Varun' written on the back. "Let’s gooooo India!!!" he wrote in the caption. Varun recently got married to Lavanya Tripathi in Italy. The newly wed couple also hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad, which was attended by a number of celebrities, including Naga Chaitanya, and Chiranjeevi.

