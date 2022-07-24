Yami Gautam says Aditya Dhar cast her in a ‘different’ role in Uri when she was being typecast by Bollywood

Yami Gautam has completed 10 years in the film industry. In a journey that began with Vicky Donor, she has been part of quite a few successful films. But of late, Yami has also experimented with diverse roles and characters in films like Dasvi, A Thursday, and Bala. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about a time when such roles were not offered to her and it was Aditya Dhar, who ended that stagnation by casting her in Uri. Yami and Aditya later tied the knot in 2021. Also read: Yami Gautam recalls doing Kaabil with 'really big star' Hrithik Roshan

In Aditya’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Yami played an undercover R&AW agent, which was quite different from the roles she had played till then. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Mohit Raina. Uri became Yami’s biggest box office success and also opened doors for more diverse roles coming her way.

In an interview with News 18, Yami spoke about discussing roles and films with Aditya. “More than advice, it’s a discussion. I have a habit of discussing with people I’m close with I still do that with my mom, my dad, and of course, Aditya and I really value his perspective. He has a mind, which is full of brilliant ideas and some really unique perspectives. He cast me in a film at a time when no one saw me pulling it off even though I made my debut with a film like Vicky Donor,” she said.

Elaborating upon that time, the actor added, “I was only being offered certain types of roles, but he cast me in a different character. That same year (2019), Bala happened. So he’s someone who has a mind like that and he will never go the cliche way. He will always like to break what he’s already done and move on and have a totally different outlook. So it’s about exchanging ideas and then based on those, you make your own decision.”

Yami subsequently appeared as a jailer in Dasvi and as a rape survivor out for vengeance in A Thursday. Both her performances were critically acclaimed. Yami will be next seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, which stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. The film is the sequel to Akshay’s 2012 film OMG – Oh My God!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON