Yami Gautam shares pics with husband Aditya Dhar from Golden Temple. See their first photo as a couple after marriage

Actor Yami Gautam on Friday shared pictures with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Taking to Instagram, Yami dropped the first photos as a couple after their marriage earlier this year.

In the photos, Yami Gautam wore a pink suit along with chooda (traditional bangles worn by newlyweds), and earrings. She tied her hair up and covered her head partially with a dupatta. Aditya Dhar wore a white kurta-pyjama and a Nehru Jacket and covered his head with a saffron cloth.

In the first picture, Yami and Aditya had their backs towards the camera as they smiled while looking at each other inside the Golden Temple complex. In the second photo, the couple stood smiling for the camera with the Golden Temple in the background.

Sharing the post Yami wrote 'Ik Onkar' in Gurmukhi alphabets followed by folding hands and smiling face with halo emojis.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Yami had shared another picture with Aditya and their friend. In the photo, Yami wore a pink and cream suit while Aditya opted for a beige kurta and paired it with a pyjama.

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in June in a private ceremony at her farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, they announced their wedding and shared pictures.

Aditya and Yami had captioned it, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

Later, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Yami had said that the couple ‘started a friendship’ during the promotions of their film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

She had said, “You just know it in your gut. It’s not something that you can really describe. You just know it. When you start understanding the person’s value system, and what family he belongs to. You don’t have to have similarities or share common things in your interests, but have similarities in your value system and in your ethics. And we share that a lot. I have a lot of respect for Aditya and I had a lot of respect for him as a professional and as a person. I respect him for who he is.”

Meanwhile, Yami was last seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. She has several projects in the pipeline including social comedy Dasvi, thriller A Thursday and investigative drama Lost.