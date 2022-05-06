Yami Gautam shares unseen wedding pic to wish brother on his birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana calls it 'precious'

Actor Yami Gautam wished her younger brother Ojas on his birthday on Instagram. Sharing an unseen candid photo from her wedding, Yami penned a sweet note for him. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana reacted to her post. Also Read: Yami Gautam says 'forever' as she shares unseen pictures with husband Aditya Dhar to wish him on his birthday

Sharing the picture, Yami wrote, “You aren’t a teenager anymore but for me you shall remain my little baby brother, forever. Happy birthday, Ojas.”

Ayushmann commented on her photo, “Such a precious pic. Happy bday Ojas.” One fan asked, “Is this picture from your wedding?” while another one simply said, “What a beautiful picture.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Yami also shared a photo from Goa Fest with former IPS who also served in Chandigarh. She captioned the picture, “My fan-girl moment with one of my strongest inspirations since I was a little girl growing up in Chandigarh! I shall never forget how an already well planned city transformed further for the best, when ma’am got posted there! Door to door cops used to visit every home & ensure our safety! Strict night patrolling was introduced even in the most remotest parts of the city! It was truly an honour meeting Dr Bedi yesterday at #goafest2022.”

Yami was last seen in Tushar Jalota's social comedy Dasvi, which was released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7, 2022. The film also starred actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. The film received a mixed response from the public.

She will be seen next in Oh My God 2. The Amit Rai directorial will also star actors Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil in the lead roles. The first look poster of the film was released last year.

