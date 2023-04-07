Yami Gautam thanks Maa Durga, Lord Shiva for recent success, prays with husband Aditya Dhar

After her recent Netflix film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has become the most-watched Indian film on the platform globally, Yami Gautam attributed all her success and love for the film to the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shiva. The actor also shared photographs of herself and husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, praying and performing rituals in front of a lingam. She wrote that she felt blessed and was filled with gratitude. (Also read: Yami Gautam reacts to Twitter user who said she needs to hire better PR agency as it would 'do wonders to her career') Actor Yami Gautam put up photos of herself praying alongside husband Aditya Dhar.

On Instagram, Yami put up a few photos of herself and Aditya praying. She wrote, “Every ounce of Success and Love I have been receiving is all because of my beloved Maa Durga and Lord Shiva. I truly feel blessed! Love, Gratitude and Thanks to all! (red heart and folded hands emojis).” In the first photograph, Yami is wearing a maroon Indian suit with a red dupatta, while Aditya worn an orange shirt with a shawl. The couple has red tikkas on their foreheads as well. Fans wrote 'Har Har Mahadev' in the comments section of her post.

Directed by Ajay Singh, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga features Yami as a flight attendant Neha who makes a plan with her boyfriend Ankit (Sunny Kaushal) to steal some diamonds mid-flight. The problem is the plane gets hijacked before they can do so and they have to figure out a plan B. The heist thriller clocked in 29,000,000 hours of viewership in the first two weeks of its release, beating out other Indian films RRR (25,540,000) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (22,130,000).

The Hindustan Times review of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga stated, "Glad to see the female actor's part written quite well and fleshed out in a script that mostly has male characters. [Yami] Gautam truly nails her part and shines in every frame she appears in. With a lot of layers and shades to her character, she's confident and carries a swag which is hard to miss. In vulnerable scenes, her emotions look real and controlled, while in parts where she puts on her full-on sassy avatar, she goes all out and looks equally convincing."

Besides Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Lost starring Yami as a journalist was also released online this year. She will be seen in the sequel OMG 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON