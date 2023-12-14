YRF year in rear-view: Box office hits Pathaan and Tiger 3 to streaming debut with The Romantics, The Railway Men

Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films celebrated its 50th year in 2023 with a number of milestones. His late father and legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's romantic film Kabhi Kabhie was the first production under the banner back in 1973. (Also Read: Sanjay Gadhvi's Dhoom franchise walked so YRF Spy Universe could run: Here's what made its villains far cooler) Yash Raj Films had Pathaan, Tiger 3, The Railway Men, and The Romantics in 2023

YRF Spy Universe

YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by Aditya, was introduced this year with the release of Sidharth Anand's Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. The film made ₹543.09 crore and ₹1055 crore at the domestic and worldwide box office respectively. The year ended with another instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, when Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, made ₹282.61 crore and ₹436.2 crore respectively. YRF also had Vijay Krishna Acharya's The Great Indian Family, starring Vicky Kaushal, release in cinemas in between, but the film failed to deliver at the box office.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will now be seen together in Tiger Vs Pathaan

Streaming debut

YRF was one of the first movers to release content digitally in India with Y-Films on YouTube. However, this year was when it made its streaming debut in a partnership with Netflix India. Firstly, a docu-series on the history of the production house, titled The Romantics, dropped on the platform. It also marked the much talked about rare appearance of Aditya Chopra on screen.

Next, YRF Entertainment, the digital wing of YRF, released The Railway Men, a gritty drama inspired from the events of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which starred Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Divyendu, and Babil Khan among others. The show garnered largely positive reviews.

Aditya Chopra in the Netflix documentary series The Romantics.

Distribution

YRF not only produced, but also distributed box office hits this year, including Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, starring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor, along with the other two Shah Rukh Khan releases, Atlee's action thriller Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming Dunki. YRF also distributed Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey at the start of the year.

