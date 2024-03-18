Yodha box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra film earns 7 crore in India, highest so far

Yodha box office collection day 3: Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film has been minting decent numbers at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film has earned nearly ₹17 crore in India since its release. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. (Also Read | Yodha review: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani-starrer is an ‘aero-undynamic’ flight of fancy) Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Yodha.

Yodha India box office

The film minted ₹4.1 crore on day one and ₹5.75 crore on day two. It earned ₹7 crore nett in India on its third day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹16.85 crore in India.

The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Kiara praised Yodha and Sidharth

Sidharth's wife-actor Kiara Advani has been raving about his performance in the film. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a video where a female fan cheered loudly and showed support as the actor appeared on the big screen. In the clip, the fan wrote, "Don't go with my voice, please. Main tab bohot emotional ho chuki thi (I was very emotional then)." Resharing the fan video, Kiara wrote, "Haha, same babe same."

Earlier, taking to her official Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, "@sidmalhotra you've made us all so proud! Your best. One of the best in this genre, #Sagar #Pushkar I can't believe this is your first. @dishapatani, @raashiikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas. To the entire cast and crew of the film, Take a bow!"

Sidharth on being part of film

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he spoke highly of the movie. He said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties.”

He had added, "We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from Shershaah. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in the last decade or so."

