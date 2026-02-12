'You have gone to jail because…': Rajpal Yadav to remain in jail, HC adjourns bail hearing to Monday

The Delhi High Court on Thursday heard the matter of actor Rajpal Yadav’s bail in the cheque bounce case. Noting that the actor is in Tihar Jail today for failing to honour his commitment, the matter was adjourned to Monday. Rajpal’s counsel remarked in court that he was unable to get in touch with him during lunch. Actor Rajpal Yadav is in Tihar jail for a cheque bounce case.

Rajpal Yadav’s Delhi HC bail hearing update Bar and Bench wrote that Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma remarked, “You have gone to jail because you didn’t honour your own commitment,” while beginning court proceedings. The court also remarked that on at least two dozen occasions, Rajpal had stated that he would repay the money he owed, but failed to do so.

During the hearing, the court stated that Rajpal’s counsel had said that they would deposit the money before the court on Thursday. After the counsel made up their mind, the court heard the matter again at 2:30 PM. Rajpal’s counsel told the court: “I tried contacting him, but wasn’t able to. I have filed a bail application,” when asked about the money.

The counsel also stated that the case may be adjourned to Monday and “I will come up with something by then.” With that, the HC adjourned the case to Monday, asking the complainant to file a reply to the bail application. The complainant was also told: “You (complainant) need to file a reply. When I was going through the file, there were so many things we didn't even know. They have challenged the first order before the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court didn't give them any relief. Anyways, we will have it on Monday.”

Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case In 2010, Rajpal borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his 2012 directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, pushing the actor into financial distress and making it difficult for him to repay the loan. Several cheques issued by Rajpal subsequently bounced, prompting legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act. He now owes ₹2 crore to the financier.

Since Rajpal’s arrest, many Bollywood personalities have stepped forward to offer him support, with some of them pleading to help him financially too. His manager told the press that stars like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have also offered their help. Sonu Sood was one of the first from the film industry to offer Rajpal his support.