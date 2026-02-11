Bollywood is ‘standing like rock’ behind Rajpal Yadav, says his manager: ‘Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn have extended support’

After Rajpal Yadav’s emotional statement about having no friends in the industry surfaced just before he surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case, the film industry has now united to support the actor in repaying his dues. Actor Sonu Sood was the first to urge Bollywood to come forward and help Rajpal, and now, in an interview with Screen, the actor’s manager has revealed that several A-list celebrities have extended their support. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn offer support to Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav's manager on the industry's support for the actor Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie, said, “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan — he too reached out. Ratan Jain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated.”

While the manager refused to comment on whether the actor had reached out for help before surrendering, he stated that the industry stood firmly behind Rajpal once his situation worsened. He added, “Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight. Mentally, the family has to remain strong. Rajpal Bhai himself is very strong, and that strength runs in the family. There are also several celebrations lined up at home, with family functions scheduled later in February. Everyone wants Rajpal Bhai to be out by then. Hopefully, he should be released by tomorrow.”

The actor’s manager further revealed that Rajpal Yadav’s bail hearing is scheduled for tomorrow and expressed hope that the actor will be granted bail and released.

All About Rajpal Yadav’s debt case In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). After the film failed at the box office, he was unable to repay the amount, leading to a prolonged legal battle.

In April 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued by them bounced. He was sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment.

In June 2024, the Delhi High Court suspended his sentence and directed him to show “genuine” efforts to repay the outstanding amount, which had risen to nearly ₹9 crore. By October 2025, the actor had deposited ₹75 lakh. However, the court observed that a substantial portion of the dues remained unpaid.

In February 2025, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender. His last-minute plea seeking an additional week to settle the outstanding amount was dismissed, following which he was taken into custody.

So far, Sonu Sood has extended support by offering Rajpal Yadav a role in his upcoming film along with a small signing amount. Apart from him, politician Tej Pratap Yadav has offered ₹11 lakh, KRK has offered ₹10 lakh, and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh has offered ₹1.11 crore to help the actor repay his debt and secure bail.