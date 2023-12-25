"You will forever..." Suniel Shetty wishes wifey Mana on their 41st wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty on Monday penned a special note for his wife Mana on their 41st wedding anniversary. HT Image

Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared an adorable picture of himself with his wife and captioned it, "Happy happy anniversary wifey ... locked , knotted, tangled and tied to each other for 41 years now...you will forever my always !! "

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1PwrquhOpi/

As soon as he wished his wifey, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section to wish the couple on this day.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the quintessential made for each other couple - Anna & Mana "

Arjun Rampal commented, "Happy Anniversary to the Benjamin Button couple. And Merry Christmas love [?]"

Sameera Reddy wished the couple and wrote, "Happy anniversary [?][?][?]"

Mahima Chaudhry dropped a comment, which read, "Happy anniversary [?][?][?]"

After a long courtship, Suniel and Mana tied the knot on December 25, 1991, and welcomed their first child Athiya in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel will be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee 'Welcome' was released in the year 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, late actor Feroz Khan and Mallika Sherawat in lead roles.

The film was declared a blockbuster and is considered among the funniest Bollywood films.

'Welcome' was followed by a sequel 'Welcome Back', which starred John Abraham and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on '20th December 2024'. (ANI)