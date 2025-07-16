YRF releases new War 2 posters with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; internet mocks design: 'Aise poster kon bana raha hai?'

Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated spy-thriller War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, has officially released a new poster. Released across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil platforms, the poster showcases the trio in intense action avatars: Hrithik wielding a katana, Jr NTR looking fierce with a knuckle punch, and Kiara confidently aiming with a gun in sleek, all-black gear. However, the new poster has left many fans unimpressed. YRF brings out War 2's new poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

War 2 new poster leaves fans wanting for more

YRF took to their social media handle, shared the poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. “The biggest showdown of the year loading… #30DaysToWar2 #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil," read the caption.

Internet reacts

Some fans praised the “fierce” energy of the looks, expressing excitement about the 30DaysToWar2 countdown. But others were less impressed, commenting as the critiques of the quality of the posters. One user called them “effortless fan-edit,” while another lamented how terrible they looked.

A comment asked, "Kitne paise bachaye hai through these posters (how much money was saved through these posters)". Another social media user said, "They are killing the hype of the film by releasing cheap quality posters."

Another comment declared, "Poster poor of the year." Another went on to say, "This War 2 poster looks like a loud, over-the-top PicsArt mess, way too trying hard for a mature vibe."

One social media user said, "Itne bekar posters, announcement k time pe jo hype thi wo khatam ho gayi ab (Such bad posters, all the hype since the announcement has died now)." Another user asked, "Aise posters kon bana rha hai (Who is making such posters)"

About War 2

The teaser for War 2 was unveiled in May this year, offering a high-octane glimpse into the much-anticipated sequel. Hrithik returns as Agent Kabir, reprising his role from the 2019 blockbuster War. Making his Bollywood debut, Jr NTR takes on the role of the antagonist — an Indian agent named Vikram—setting the stage for an intense face-off.

The teaser is packed with adrenaline-fueled action, featuring gripping sword fights, high-speed car chases, and intense hand-to-hand combat sequences. Kiara, who joins the franchise as the leading lady, grabbed the attention with her glamorous bikini appearance and is set to share romantic screen space with Hrithik. The film, a part of YRF’s expanding spy universe, will release on 14 August in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.