Yuzvendra Chahal appears to take a swipe at ex-wife Dhanashree over 4 crore alimony rumours: ‘Maa kasam khao…’

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again become the talk of social media, but this time, it’s not for his bowling skills. The leg-spinner’s latest Instagram story has stirred speculation that he took a subtle dig at his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, while referencing a recent Delhi High Court judgment. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma married in 2020, parted ways in 2025.

Yuzvendra takes a dig at alimony given to ex-wife Dhanashree

Yuzvendra shared a screenshot of a court verdict that stated, “Financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands.” Alongside it, he captioned, “Maa kasam khao nahi paltoge iss decision seh,” roughly translating to, “Swear on your mother you won’t go back on this decision.” Though the post was deleted shortly after, it went viral within minutes, sparking heated online debates over whether it was a personal jab at Dhanashree or simply his endorsement of the ruling.

The post comes months after Yuzvendra’s widely discussed separation from choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma. The couple, who married in December 2020, officially parted ways in March 2025 following proceedings at the Bombay High Court. Reports claimed that the settlement was around ₹4 crore, although neither Yuzvendra nor Dhanashree confirmed the figure.

Fans react

Fans were quick to draw connections between Yuzvendra’s cryptic story and the timing of the legal ruling, reigniting online chatter around their high-profile breakup. Social media users flooded X (formerly Twitter) with memes and divided opinions, some praising Yuzvendra’s “savage humour,” while others urged him to “let it go gracefully.”

Interestingly, Yuzvendra’s post coincided with his appearance in a light-hearted Instagram reel featuring former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and influencer Sophie Shine. In the clip, Shikhar jokingly tells Yuzvendra, “Teri bhi shaadi karva denge beta (We’ll get you married too, son)", leaving the spinner visibly embarrassed a moment that fans were quick to link to his personal life drama.