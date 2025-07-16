Zareen Khan reacts to trolls who claimed she tried to show Katrina Kaif in a negative light: ‘I'm not a vicious person’
Zareen Khan recently posted a throwback video of meeting Katrina Kaif for the first time. She has now reacted to the negative comments on it.
Actor Zareen Khan is often compared to Katrina Kaif because of her looks. Earlier this month, Zareen took a trip down memory lane to share a video featuring herself and Katrina Kaif from the premiere of the 2008 film Race. In a new interview with Hindi Rush, Zareen has now reacted to the mixed response to the heartfelt moment, where many claimed that Zareen shared the video to show Katrina in a ‘negative light.’ (Also read: Aasif Khan heart attack: Panchayat actor hospitalised after ‘health issues’, says, ‘Don’t take one day for granted')
What Zareen said
During the interaction, Zareen said, “I was so happy to post that video, to share that with everyone. There was a huge crowd at that time, there was no such access, and I was just a fan. I did not even see Katrina's facial expressions in that moment. People trolled Katrina, and many even trolled me, saying she put it out because she wants to show Katrina in a negative light. Why the hell would I do that? I am not that person. I am not a vicious person. I would have been in a different place if I were that person.”
‘It was heartfelt, nice moment’
She went on to add, “It was the premiere of her film Race. She must have been busy and occupied. Now that I have become an actor, I also know that there can be personal issues or something else… where one's mood is not that good all the time. That doesn't mean that there was an issue with a fan. I don't think it was anything negative. It was heartfelt, nice moment which was shared by me. People who want to speak ill about it can do that. I can't keep on giving a justification for these things.”
Zareen made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer in 2010. She went on to do films like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3 and Aksar 2. Zareen was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021), directed by Harish Vyas.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.