Zareen Khan reacts to trolls who claimed she tried to show Katrina Kaif in a negative light: ‘I'm not a vicious person’

Actor Zareen Khan is often compared to Katrina Kaif because of her looks. Earlier this month, Zareen took a trip down memory lane to share a video featuring herself and Katrina Kaif from the premiere of the 2008 film Race. In a new interview with Hindi Rush, Zareen has now reacted to the mixed response to the heartfelt moment, where many claimed that Zareen shared the video to show Katrina in a ‘negative light.’ (Also read: Aasif Khan heart attack: Panchayat actor hospitalised after ‘health issues’, says, ‘Don’t take one day for granted') Zareen Khan said that she shared the video with Katrina Kaif because it reflected a special moment for her.

What Zareen said

During the interaction, Zareen said, “I was so happy to post that video, to share that with everyone. There was a huge crowd at that time, there was no such access, and I was just a fan. I did not even see Katrina's facial expressions in that moment. People trolled Katrina, and many even trolled me, saying she put it out because she wants to show Katrina in a negative light. Why the hell would I do that? I am not that person. I am not a vicious person. I would have been in a different place if I were that person.”

‘It was heartfelt, nice moment’

She went on to add, “It was the premiere of her film Race. She must have been busy and occupied. Now that I have become an actor, I also know that there can be personal issues or something else… where one's mood is not that good all the time. That doesn't mean that there was an issue with a fan. I don't think it was anything negative. It was heartfelt, nice moment which was shared by me. People who want to speak ill about it can do that. I can't keep on giving a justification for these things.”

Zareen made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer in 2010. She went on to do films like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3 and Aksar 2. Zareen was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021), directed by Harish Vyas.