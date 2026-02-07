Zeenat Aman says too many Bollywood films 'glorify obsession’, industry has given 'ludicrous idea of romance' to Indians

‘Too many of our films glorify obsession’

Zeenat, who worked in over 50 films as the female lead in the 70s and 80s, admitted that Bollywood has glorified obsession in many films. “Banter and mischief are excellent tools of courtship, but I think our industry sometimes took these to the extreme. Too many of our films glorify obsession and limerence, instead of giving us a portrayal of real, healthy love. Now I recognise that I have played a part in propagating the ludicrous idea of romance that Bollywood has exported to Indians everywhere. So this is my two-bit effort to address it. Let me be clear, when it comes to relationships, consent is non-negotiable, and respect has to flow both ways. Believe me, I learnt this the hard way,” she added.