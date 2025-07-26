Zeenat Aman 'embraces lighter side of life' by sharing memes based on her after a 'woefully serious month' at home

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who was away from Instagram for a few weeks, has revealed the reason behind her absence. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Zeenat shared that it was "a woefully serious month in the Aman-Khan household". She added that she wanted to "embrace the lighter side of life" and so shared a bunch of memes based on her. Zeenat Aman shared a post on Instagram talking about herself.

Zeenat Aman talks about ‘woefully serious’ time at home

Zeenat said that she came across the "tongue-in-cheek memes" on the internet. It also featured Dev Anand and Prem Chopra. Talking about her personal life, Zeenat wrote, "It has been a woefully serious month in the Aman-Khan household, which should explain my long silence here. Now I am not in the frame of mind to divulge all, but I am in the mood to dust off the cobwebs and embrace the lighter side of life."

Zeenat gives her fans a gift

The actor called memes the "internet’s love language". "While I am happily homebound this weekend, you probably have more exciting plans. Memes are the internet’s love language right? So here’s a gift from me to you - a handful of tongue-in-cheek memes, conceptualised from my lived experience! Enjoy, and tell me which one you find the most relatable," concluded her post.

Internet hails Zeenat

Reacting to the post, Celina Jaitly wrote, "Loved them all… The last one … King Arthur is probably on his way…. With all the knights of the round table bearing flowers to shower upon you." Tanuja Chandra said, "The one with Mr Prem Chopra is amazing. And sorry to hear of your troubles… may they lessen and pass soon."

A fan said, "How can you keep being more iconic by the day?" A person wrote, "Zeenat ma'am. You're hilarious. What's inspiring is that you started off as things were not going so well past these days in your household, and then you still share memes, laughing at yourself. Only very great souls can do that."

Zeenat's next film

Fans will see Zeenat next in Bun Tikki, produced by Manish Malhotra's production banner Stage5 Productions. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.