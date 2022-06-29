Zendaya is Ranbir Kapoor's crush, but wife Alia Bhatt makes him smile the most, actor confesses. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor has recently commenced the promotions for his upcoming film Shamshera. In a recently released video by Yash Raj Films' YouTube channel, Ranbir Kapoor answered 20 questions in 2 minutes. When the actor was asked about his crush, he named Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Zendaya. He also said that his wife Alia Bhatt makes him smile the most. Also Read: Alia Bhatt talks about sharing photos with Ranbir Kapoor on social media, says ‘not doing it to increase my followers'

In the video, when Ranbir was asked, “One person on the internet that you’re currently crushing on," he took Zendaya's name. When he was asked, “what makes you smile the most?" he replied, “My wife, my dogs, my family, cool breeze, a good game of football, and a good movie." Ranbir also revealed that filmmaker Rohit Dhawan is his 4am friend and that he has a fake Instagram handle.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared picture of herself and Ranbir from their sonography session and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” In the photo, a happy Alia is seen looking at the sonography monitor.

Alia and Ranbir are currently awaiting the release of their film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will release on September 9, 2022. The film marks the first time the couple will be seen on screen together. Interestingly, Alia and Ranbir began dating after they started working on Brahmastra together, back in 2017. The film has seen a number of production delays over the years, particularly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy.

But before that, Ranbir's Shamshera will hit the theatres on July 22. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Ranbir also has an untitled Luv Ranjan film in his kitty. Recently, he and actor Shraddha Kapoor shot in Spain for the film. Several pictures and videos from their shoots went viral on the internet.

