Alia Bhatt talks about sharing photos with Ranbir Kapoor on social media, says ‘not doing it to increase my followers'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. While Ranbir is yet to make his debut on social media, Alia is an avid Instagrammer who keeps treating fans to pictures of herself with Ranbir. Talking about it, she recently said that her social media posts are simply an expression of her feelings and nothing more. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor lauds Alia Bhatt, says problem starts when son becomes 'joru ka gulaam')

Alia and Ranbir dated for five years until they tied the knot this year in April. They got married at Ranbir’s Mumbai home Vastu, in the presence of their close friends and family members. Their wedding pictures were first shared by Alia on Instagram. She shared them with the caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.”

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding pictures gained a lot of attention on social media and instantly went viral. When asked about sharing her feelings openly on the internet, she told Filmfare that she isn’t trying to gain followers with her posts. “I am putting up a picture that I want to put up. I am not doing it because I feel ‘ki mere followers badh jayenge’ and all. So, if I put up a picture, whatever picture it may be, I am doing it because of what I’m feeling at that moment, and that’s it, there’s no other explanation for it,” she said.

Alia also added, “The other side to it (social media) is the pressure of having this perfect life because like I said everybody has bad days and you have to start speaking about the fact that it’s normal to have a bad day. You can’t always look Insta-ready.” Alia has over 66 million followers on her Instagram handle.

The actor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON