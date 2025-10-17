Zubeen Garg's death: Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival postpones event to 2026 in tribute to late singer

The cultural heart of Assam continues to mourn the loss of one of its most beloved icons, Zubeen Garg, who passed away last month in Singapore. In a heartfelt gesture, the organisers of the 10th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) have postponed the event to 2026, honouring the late singer’s immense contribution to Assamese art and culture. Singer Zubeen Garg. Garg died on September 19 while scuba diving in Singapore.(PTI)

BVFF will now happen in 2026

Originally scheduled to take place from December 4 to 7, 2025, the festival’s organising committee announced the postponement through an emotional Instagram statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that the 10th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, originally scheduled for December 4–7, 2025, has been postponed to a later date in 2026. This decision comes as Assam mourns the loss of its most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, whose voice and vision defined generations. BVFF stands in solidarity with the people and the creative community,” the post read.

“As a festival deeply rooted in the cultural and emotional fabric of this land, we feel it is only right to pause our celebrations this year, in remembrance and respect. We are deeply grateful to our filmmakers, partners, and audience for their continued support and understanding. Refunds for all submissions will be processed in due course," the post concluded.

Zubeen's death investigation

While the state continues to reel from the tragedy, the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death has taken a dramatic turn. On Wednesday, five accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody, including Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg, and his two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Tension escalated outside the Baksa District Jail as a massive crowd gathered when the accused were brought in. Protesters hurled stones and sandals at the police convoy, and several vehicles near the jail were set ablaze in outrage. Zubeen Garg, aged 52, tragically passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. While initial reports claimed his death occurred during a scuba diving accident, later investigations revealed that he had drowned in water.