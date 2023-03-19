Zwigato box office day 2 collection: Kapil Sharma's film earns 1 crore in India, needs 'miraculous jump'

Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, remained low on Saturday though it registered a little growth as compared to its opening figures of just ₹43 lakhs. The emotional drama directed by actor-director Nandita Das now stands at ₹1.05 crore after two days of its release. The film revolves around the life of a food delivery guy and the struggles faced by him in the gig industry. Also read: Kapil Sharma on co-stars' exit from show: 'Except Sunil Grover, can't put everyone else in same category' Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in a still from Zwigato.

Sharing the second-day collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday, “Zwigato witnesses an upward trend on day 2 [+44.19 percent], but the 2-day total remains very low due to its biz on day 1… Biz (business) needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Friday ₹43 lakh, Saturday ₹62 lakh. Total: ₹1.05 crore. India biz.”

The film received positive reviews from the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film praised Kapil's performance as a food delivery guy. It read: “Sharma, as Manas, is as earnest and convincing as it gets. It’s a chameleon-like transformation in terms of his body language, demeanour and especially his dialogue delivery without any of his usual Punjabi touch. Full marks to Sharma for getting that right. The way he blends this honesty in his performance with touches of humour without making you pity his life, is endearing and leaves you with a smile.”

Initially, Nandita Das had thought of Zwigato as a twenty-minute short film but she later decided to make it into a feature film for its compelling subject matter. The film had screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Talking about choosing Kapil for the role of the protagonist, Nandita told ANI, "I had not seen Kapil Sharma's show, so I did not know much about him. But one day my eyes fell on a video of Kapil which was from an award show. When I saw that clip, I felt like aam aadmi ki tarah hai. His languages and gestures speak of a common man's mannerisms."

