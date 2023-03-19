Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zwigato box office day 2 collection: Kapil Sharma's film earns 1 crore in India, needs 'miraculous jump'

Zwigato box office day 2 collection: Kapil Sharma's film earns 1 crore in India, needs 'miraculous jump'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 19, 2023 12:48 PM IST

Zwigato box office: Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami's film directed by Nandita Das released on limited screens, and performed below expectations.

Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, remained low on Saturday though it registered a little growth as compared to its opening figures of just 43 lakhs. The emotional drama directed by actor-director Nandita Das now stands at 1.05 crore after two days of its release. The film revolves around the life of a food delivery guy and the struggles faced by him in the gig industry. Also read: Kapil Sharma on co-stars' exit from show: 'Except Sunil Grover, can't put everyone else in same category'

Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in a still from Zwigato.
Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in a still from Zwigato.

Sharing the second-day collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday, “Zwigato witnesses an upward trend on day 2 [+44.19 percent], but the 2-day total remains very low due to its biz on day 1… Biz (business) needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Friday 43 lakh, Saturday 62 lakh. Total: 1.05 crore. India biz.”

The film received positive reviews from the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film praised Kapil's performance as a food delivery guy. It read: “Sharma, as Manas, is as earnest and convincing as it gets. It’s a chameleon-like transformation in terms of his body language, demeanour and especially his dialogue delivery without any of his usual Punjabi touch. Full marks to Sharma for getting that right. The way he blends this honesty in his performance with touches of humour without making you pity his life, is endearing and leaves you with a smile.”

Initially, Nandita Das had thought of Zwigato as a twenty-minute short film but she later decided to make it into a feature film for its compelling subject matter. The film had screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Talking about choosing Kapil for the role of the protagonist, Nandita told ANI, "I had not seen Kapil Sharma's show, so I did not know much about him. But one day my eyes fell on a video of Kapil which was from an award show. When I saw that clip, I felt like aam aadmi ki tarah hai. His languages and gestures speak of a common man's mannerisms."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kapil sharma the kapil sharma show nandita das shahana goswami + 2 more
kapil sharma the kapil sharma show nandita das shahana goswami + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out