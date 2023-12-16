BTS’ Jungkook's Seven is ‘crushing It’ on Spotify, becomes second most streamed K-pop act in record time

BTS’ Jungkook is on a roll! Despite taking a temporary hiatus for military duty, the youngest member of the seven-member K-pop boy band, Jungkook, is still making an impact on the global music charts. His song Seven has now become the second most-streamed K-pop song of all time, breaking the record previously held by BTS as a group. This comes after the singer dropped the Standing Next To You performance video in collaboration with Usher on December 15.

Jungkook's Seven breaks the Spotify record in a blazing five months

Mastering casual style inspired by BTS Jungkook: Tips to look effortlessly cool (Photo by Twitter/viraltakes)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jungkook's solo single Seven, released in collaboration with Latto in July, has rocketed to the top of the Spotify charts with 1.2 billion streams, achieving a major milestone in just five months. Surpassing even BTS' summer hit Butter, Seven now claims the second-most-streamed K-Pop song on the platform, second only to the global phenomenon Dynamite.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: BTS' Jungkook and Usher take on Standing Next to You with explosive dance break: Performance video out

Remarkably, Seven achieved this feat just five months after its release. The music video for the digital single, featuring the golden maknae and actress Han So Hee, debuted on the streaming platform in July.

Happy netizens commented"Looks like 'Seven' will soon break the highest record for BTS and K-pop. The members will be so proud.”, "I'm getting addicted to 'Seven' the more I listen to it.”, “there is no way i’m ending my obsession with seven right here”, ARMYS keep streaming till out boys make a comeback, this the fandom power now”, "Wow, the top 3 is all BTS.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, RM's track Indigo has exceeded 550 million streams on Spotify. Later, Jimin's FACE hit an incredible 1.5 billion plays on Spotify, making it the second most streamed 2023 album by a Korean artist.

BTS’ members’ military schedules

Meanwhile, Jungkook and Jimin began their mandatory military service on December 12, following RM and V. As the final members to enlist, all BTS members are now fulfilling their national service, and they are expected to reunite as a group in 2025. Jin and J-Hope are anticipated to complete their service and return in 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}