Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 4-10:

Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole is 81. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 69. Actor Kym Karath is 66. Actor Lauren Tom is 65. Producer Michael Gelman is 63. Actor Crystal Chappell is 59. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 56. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 56. Actor Michael Deluise is 55. Rapper Yo-Yo is 53. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 43. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle is 43. Actor-director Greta Gerwig is 41. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 39. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 32. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 29.

Aug. 5: Actor Loni Anderson is 79. Actor Erica Slezak is 78. Singer Rick Derringer is 77. Actor-turned-journalist Holly Palance is 74. Singer Samantha Sang is 73. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 69. Actor Maureen McCormick is 68. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 65. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 63. Actor Mark Strong is 61. Director James Gunn is 58. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 58. Country singer Terri Clark is 56. Actor Stephanie Szostak is 53. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 49. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 46. Actor Jesse Williams is 44. Actor Albert Tsai is 20. Actor Devin Trey Campbell is 16.

Aug. 6: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 100. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 86. Actor Louise Sorel is 84. Actor Ray Buktenica is 81. Actor Dorian Harewood is 74. Actor Catherine Hicks is 73. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 72. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 68. Actor Faith Prince is 67. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 66. Actor Leland Orser is 65. Actor Michelle Yeoh is 62. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 60. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 59. Actor Benito Martinez is 56. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 56. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 54. Actor Merrin Dungey is 53. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 52. Actor Jason O’Mara is 52. Actor Vera Farmiga is 51. Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 48. Actor Melissa George is 48. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 43. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 43. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 40.

Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 82. Actor John Glover is 80. Actor David Rasche is 80. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 74. Actor Caroline Aaron is 72. Actor Wayne Knight is 69. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 66. Actor David Duchovny is 64. Actor Delane Matthews is 63. Actor Harold Perrineau is 61. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 61. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 59. Actor David Mann is 58. Actor Sydney Penny is 53. Actor Greg Serano is 52. Actor Michael Shannon is 50. Actor Charlize Theron is 49. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 48. Actor Eric Johnson is 45. Actor Liam James is 28.

Aug. 8: Actor Nita Talbot is 94. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 87. Actor Connie Stevens is 86. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 85. Actor Larry Wilcox is 77. Actor Keith Carradine is 75. Drummer Anton Fig is 71. Actor Donny Most is 71. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 67. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby is 66. News anchor Deborah Norville is 66. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 63. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 63. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 62. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 51. Country singer Mark Wills is 51. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 50. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 49. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 48. Actor Tawny Cypress is 48. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 48. Singer Marsha Ambrosius is 47. Actor Lindsay Sloane is 47. Actor Countess Vaughn is 46. Actor Michael Urie is 44. Actor Meagan Good is 43. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 43. Actor Jackie Cruz is 40. Actor Ken Baumann is 35. Singer Shawn Mendes is 26. Actor Bebe Wood is 23.

Aug. 9: Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 82. Comedian David Steinberg is 82. Actor Sam Elliott is 80. Singer Barbara Mason is 77. Actor Melanie Griffith is 67. Actor Amanda Bearse is 66. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 65. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 60. Actor Pat Petersen is 58. Actor Gillian Anderson is 56. Actor Eric Bana is 56. Actor Thomas Lennon is 54. Bassist Arion Salazar is 54. Rapper Mack 10 is 53. Singer Juanes is 52. Actor Liz Vassey is 52. Actor Kevin McKidd is 51. Actor Rhona Mitra is 49. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 48. Actor Ashley Johnson is 41. Actor Anna Kendrick is 39.

Aug. 10: Actor James Reynolds is 78. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 77. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 75. Singer Patti Austin is 74. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 65. Actor Antonio Banderas is 64. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 63. Actor Chris Caldovino is 61. Singer Neneh Cherry is 60. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 60. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 57. Singer Michael Bivins is 56. Actor Angie Harmon is 52. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 51. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 50. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher Saves the World,” ″Reba”) is 45. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 45. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 44. Actor Aaron Staton is 44. Actor Ryan Eggold is 40. Actor Charley Koontz is 37. Actor Lucas Till is 34. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 13.

