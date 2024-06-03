Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 9-15: Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 9-15

June 9: Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 85. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 77. Film composer James Newton Howard is 73. Actor Michael J. Fox is 63. Actor Johnny Depp is 61. Actor Gloria Reuben is 60. Singer-actor Tamela Mann is 58. Bassist Dean Dinning of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 57. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 57. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 54. Actor Keesha Sharp is 51. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 49. Actor Michaela Conlin is 46. Actor Natalie Portman is 43. Actor Mae Whitman is 36. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 32.

June 10: Actor Alexandra Stewart is 85. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 83. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 83. Actor Frankie Faison is 75. Actor-producer Andrew Stevens is 69. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 63. Singer Maxi Priest is 63. Actor Gina Gershon is 62. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 61. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins is 60. Actor Kate Flannery is 60. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 59. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 59. Actor Doug McKeon is 58. Guitarist Emma Anderson is 57. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 57. Rapper The D.O.C. is 56. Singer Mike Doughty is 54. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 53. Singer Faith Evans is 51. Actor Hugh Dancy is 49. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 46. Actor DJ Qualls is 46. Actor Shane West is 46. Country singer Lee Brice is 45. Singer Hoku is 43. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 42. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 39. Actor Titus Makin is 35. Actor Tristin Mays is 34. Actor Eden McCoy is 21.

June 11: Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 84. Actor Roscoe Orman is 80. Actor Adrienne Barbeau is 79. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 75. Singer Graham Russell of Air Supply is 74. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 72. Actor Peter Bergman is 71. Actor Hugh Laurie is 65. Talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz is 64. Singer Gioia Bruno of Expose’ is 61. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 58. Country singer Bruce Robison is 58. Actor Clare Carey is 57. Actor Peter Dinklage is 55. Bassist Smilin’ Jay McDowell is 55. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 50. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 48. Actor Joshua Jackson is 46. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 38.

June 12: Sports announcer Marv Albert is 83. Singer Roy Harper is 83. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 75. Actor Sonia Manzano is 74. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 73. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 72. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 71. Actor Timothy Busfield is 67. Singer Meredith Brooks is 66. Actor Jenilee Harrison is 66. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 65. Actor John Enos is 62. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 62. Actor Paul Schulze is 62. Actor Eamonn Walker is 62. Bassist Bardi Martin is 55. Actor Rick Hoffman is 54. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 52. Actor Jason Mewes is 50. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 47. Actor Timothy Simons is 46. Actor Wil Horneff is 45. Singer Robyn is 45. Singer-guitarist John Gourley of Portugal. The Man is 43. Actor Dave Franco is 39. Country singer Chris Young is 39. Actor Luke Youngblood is 38.

June 13: Actor Malcolm McDowell is 81. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 75. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 73. Actor Richard Thomas is 73. Comedian Tim Allen is 71. Actor Ally Sheedy is 62. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 62. Bassist Paul DeLisle of Smash Mouth is 61. Actor Lisa Vidal is 59. Singer David Gray is 56. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 56. Musician Soren Rasted is 55. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 55. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 54. Actor Steve-O is 50. Actor Ethan Embry is 46. Actor Chris Evans is 43. Actor Sarah Schaub is 41. Singer Raz B is 39. Actor Kat Dennings is 38. Actors Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 38. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is 34.

June 14: Actor Marla Gibbs is 93. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 79. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 78. Guitarist-turned-lawyer Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 77. Actor Will Patton is 70. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 65. Singer Boy George of Culture Club is 63. Actor Traylor Howard is 58. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 56. Actor Faizon Love is 56. Actor Stephen Wallem is 56. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 47. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 46. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 42. Actor Torrance Coombs is 41. Actor J.R. Martinez is 41. Actor Kevin McHale is 36. Actor Lucy Hale is 35. Singer Jesy Nelson of Little Mix is 33. Actor Daryl Sabara is 32.

June 15: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 90. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 78. Actor Simon Callow is 75. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 75. Singer Steve Walsh is 73. Actor Jim Belushi is 70. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 70. Actor Julie Hagerty is 69. Actor Polly Draper is 69. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 67. Actor Eileen Davidson is 65. Actor Helen Hunt is 61. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 61. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 60. Actor Courteney Cox is 60. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 58. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 58. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 55. Actor Leah Remini is 54. Actor Jake Busey is 53. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 52. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 51. Actor Greg Vaughan is 51. Actor Elizabeth Reaser is 49. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 48. Former child actor Christopher Castile is 44. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 43. Actor Jordi Vilasuso is 43. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 40. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 34. Actor Sterling Jerins is 20.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.