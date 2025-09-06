Mumbai, Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan on Saturday announced he is taking a “break” from his extensive touring owing to health concerns. Comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows due to health reasons: Been unwell for a year

Khan shared an Instagram story with "The Health Update" written at the top of it.

The 38-year-old comedian said the impact of his rigorous schedule on his health, adding he has been feeling unwell for a year but felt compelled to keep working.

“I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flight, and of course, no timetable for meals.

"I’ve been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it was important to do at that time,” he added.

Khan said that he loves performing live but has decided to prioritise his health over a packed tour schedule.

“I absolutely love being on stage, but I’ll have to take a break now. I don’t wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now. But now I feel, before it’s too late, I better take it now.

“Hence, this time we will do an India tour in limited cities, I won’t be able to add more shows, and after doing this special record, I’ve been advised to go on a long break,” he added.

In his subsequent post, Khan updated his fans and admirers that he will conduct a limited number of shows during his upcoming India tour, titled "Papa Yaar".

He also informed that there will be no shows in Indore and urged people to come to Bhopal instead.

The India tour, "Papa Yaar" will kick-start from October 24 and will be held till January 11, next year. Khan will perform in various cities like Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Mangalore.

