Concerned Kapil Sharma says he texted Sunil Grover after bypass surgeries, shares why he 'can't expect a message back'

Kapil Sharma has expressed his concern for fellow comedian Sunil Grover who underwent multiple bypass surgeries recently.
Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma during the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show. 
Published on Feb 04, 2022 03:49 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Comedian Sunil Grover undergoing multiple bypass surgeries has left his fans, friends and many industry insiders concerned about his health. Among them is Sunil's old friend and co-star Kapil Sharma who expressed shock and concern about his health. 

Sunil was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after undergoing four emergency bypass surgeries. Kapil had an ugly fallout with Sunil in 2017 after allegedly abusing him on a flight. The two worked together on Comedy Nights with Kapil and the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

On being asked if he is aware of Sunil's condition, Kapil told The Times of India, "I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil's health. I had sent him a message but obviously, he just got discharged yesterday, so I can't expect a message back from him. He had to undergo heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health."

Earlier, former actor and TV show host Simi Garewal had expressed shock after she learnt about Sunil's health. She wrote on Twitter, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter and joy...at the cost of his own. (heartbreak emoji)... I pray he recovers fast...(folded hands emoji). He has a formidable talent... and I'm a huge fan!!"

Sunil had checked-in to the emergency department of Asian Heart Institute on January 8, complaining of chest pain. According to the hospital, he was diagnosed to have a "very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (troponin T) level was elevated". He was also Covid-19 positive, they said.

Also read: Sunil Grover greets paparazzi, makes heart sign as he walks out of hospital after multiple bypass surgeries

"Sunil underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery and was discharged on 3rd February, seven days after surgery. He has recovered well, was walking around and doing his day today activities," according to a note shared by the hospital.

Sunil was seen in two OTT projects last year--the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and the Zee5 comedy series Sunflower.

(With PTI inputs)

