Covid-19: Zoa Morani gets candid about her battle with coronavirus

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:35 IST

Zoa Morani recently made headlines when she was tested positive for Covid-19. However, she was discharged from the hospital recently, her father and producer, Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani are still in the hospital under treatment after being tested positive. In an interview, Zoa gets candid about her battle with coronavirus, how it was important to be mentally strong and how yoga helped her to stay positive through the tough times.

What was the first thing that came to your mind when you got to know you were tested positive?

I was expecting it, but yet when I heard it from my doctor, it was quite a blow. I was alone in the hospital at the time. I told myself that, ‘ok, now at least I know for sure, as thoughts related to whether I have it or not were lingering for 14 days, and it was exhausting’.

How important was it for you to keep your mental stress at bay in order to stay strong through this phase?

It was extremely important. It’s as much of a mental battle as it is physical. I had some weak moments here and there but I kept telling myself that there are others out there with severe symptoms fighting it out so I must just be grateful that I am in a manageable situation. I didn’t need the help of a ventilator or oxygen mask so these thoughts kept me going. And of course, my pranayam brings me instant relief from negative thoughts.

What were the immediate precautionary measures you had taken?

I isolated myself from my parents immediately and locked myself in my room. I washed my own utensils, clothes and cleaned my room. I even upped my water intake and Vitamin C intake.

A lot of panic is seen within the people in our country. What would you like to say to them?

We are going through anxious times and people are still learning about the disease. We cannot take this lightly and must follow the rules and also take care of our health mentally and physically. It’s a big change and a huge challenge God has thrown on us, but I sincerely believe that he has given us the tools to manage it and fight it out. Prayers, yoga, healthy food and leading a disciplined schedule through the day is what is helping me. Hope it helps others too.

How is your father, Karim Morani, recovering now?

He tested positive for the second time after five days in hospital. But not showing any symptoms. Prayers are on, and I am sure he will be home soon.

What would you like to say to people out there who still keep venturing outside?

This virus takes a toll on your immunity and it’s invisible. When it hits one of your own people, only then we realise and feel the severity of it. Please don’t wait for that to happen.

As someone who has recovered from coronavirus, what is your message to the people?

I’ve recovered and I am still coughing and have some weakness. I sincerely believe I got saved from the severity of the disease because of my yoga practice. It hits everyone differently and so the only thing we can do is take care of ourselves diligently. Practice methods of calming your body and mind and keeping it healthy and following all the rules and regulations our Government and medical officials have set for us. Also, if you do get the virus, just know that there are enough positive and recovery stories out there. So, just pray and face it as God never gives us something we can’t handle.