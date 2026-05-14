Dancing With the Stars Season 35: Who are Ciara Miller, Jackson Olson and other rumored stars? Cast revealed so far

ABC has begun rolling out the celebrity cast for Dancing With the Stars Season 35, sparking excitement among fans eager to see which stars will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy this fall.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 premieres this September.(Instagram/dancingwiththestars )

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The early lineup suggests another personality-packed season, with reality television stars, influencers and rising entertainers already being linked to the ballroom competition.

Who’s been announced so far?

The first confirmed celebrities for Season 35 are Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins.

Miller is best known for appearing on Bravo’s “Summer House,” while Higgins rose to fame through “Love Island UK” before later appearing on “The Traitors.”

The pair were announced during Hulu’s Get Real House event in Beverly Hills, where executives also confirmed that the new season will air this fall.

In a video message shared after the announcement, Miller said: “I had some unfinished business here in New York City that I needed to wrap up, but I am so excited to join Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. I feel like this is the perfect moment… Can’t wait to put my energy on the dance floor.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reports and online speculation have also linked rising actor and content creator Jackson Olson to the upcoming season as fans continue to debate which celebrities may appear in the final lineup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports and online speculation have also linked rising actor and content creator Jackson Olson to the upcoming season as fans continue to debate which celebrities may appear in the final lineup. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Mickey 17 to Caught Stealing: 5 new films now streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max What to know about the rumored stars {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Miller has become a fan favorite through her appearances on “Summer House,” where viewers have followed her personal and professional life over multiple seasons. Her confident on-screen presence has already led many fans to predict she could become a strong ballroom contender. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Miller has become a fan favorite through her appearances on “Summer House,” where viewers have followed her personal and professional life over multiple seasons. Her confident on-screen presence has already led many fans to predict she could become a strong ballroom contender. {{/usCountry}}

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Higgins, meanwhile, has built a large international fanbase through reality television and social media. Her competitive streak and outgoing personality have already sparked speculation that she could emerge as one of the season’s standout performers.

Olson has gained attention online through acting projects and social media content, making him one of the newer names rumored to be joining the cast this year.

Also Read: When will Dancing with the Stars Season 35 begin? Here's what to expect

Full cast not announced

Fans have already begun sharing reactions online, with many praising the mix of personalities expected to appear on the show. Some viewers called Miller a “perfect fit” for the ballroom, while others said Higgins’ reality-TV background could give her an advantage once the live competition begins.

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Season 35 is expected to follow the show’s familiar format, featuring weekly eliminations, themed episodes and celebrity-pro dancer pairings.

ABC has not yet announced the full cast list or official premiere date.

More celebrity contestants are expected to be revealed closer to the network’s fall programming presentation.

By Khushi Garg

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