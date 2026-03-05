Golden Globe-nominated Demon Slayer Infinity Castle to re-release in India on this date: Check details here

The film is distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment and originally released on September 12, 2025. Returning exclusively to theatres, the film will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

Crunchyroll announced that the record-breaking anime film will return to theatres in India on March 6. For the first time ever, the film will be available on SCREENX, the world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view.

Months after it released in India, Golden Globe-nominated anime film Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is returning to the theatres this month. The film broke box office records last year and garnered multiple award nominations.

HT review of film The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is an exhilarating start to the anime’s grand finale. It dazzles with some of the most spectacular animation ever put on screen, pairs it with a stirring score and top-notch voice work, and delivers character arcs that feel satisfying even amidst all the action. While its pacing falters in places and its structure shows the weight of being part one of three, the film’s strengths far outshine its weaknesses."

It added, “For devoted fans, this is everything one could hope for — an immersive, visually stunning return to the Demon Slayer world that raises the stakes for the battles ahead. As an opening act, it leaves you breathless and eager for the next chapter.”

About the film Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature in an epic three-part cinematic trilogy that represents the final battle of the hugely popular, award-winning anime series. Opening to both critical and fan acclaim, the film broke records at the global box office and was the #7 top-grossing film in 2025.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the film's cast includes Natsuki Hanae, Takahiro Sakurai, Akira Ishida, Saori Hayami, Hiro Shimono, and Mamoru Miyano.

After its September release, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now the highest-grossing international film ever released in North America (surpassing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which held the record for 25 years) and is the highest-grossing anime film of all time globally. In India, it shattered all box office records for becoming the highest-grossing anime film ever.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has also been nominated by the Golden Globes for Best Animated Feature Film, the Producers Guild of America for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, and made the longlist for the BAFTA Awards for Best Animated Film.