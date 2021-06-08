Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dilip Kumar stable and might be discharged in three to four days, says his doctor
Dilip Kumar stable and might be discharged in three to four days, says his doctor

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Sunday after he complained of breathing difficulty. His condition was described as stable by the doctor attending to him.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Dilip Kumar is admitted to the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Sunday.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here after experiencing breathlessness, is stable and likely to be discharged within "three to four days", Dr Jalil Parkar, the chest specialist treating the screen icon, said on Tuesday.

Dilip, 98, is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, since Sunday.

The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, which is the build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs.

"He is stable. We will take a call on removing fluids tomorrow. He might get discharged in three to four days," Dr Jalil Parkar told PTI.

On Monday, Dr Jalil said Dilip's health had improved, with his oxygen saturation levels better and his breathing difficulty reduced.

Last evening, Dilip Kumar's wife, actor Saira Banu, also shared a note on his official Twitter account, thanking fans for their prayers and best wishes.

"My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon,' the 76-year-old actor wrote.

Also read: Ali Fazal to be part of initiative on mental health awareness: 'It all starts with reaching out'

Saira also shared her picture with Dilip from his hospital bed.

The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Dilip, who made acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.

