Ali Fazal is known for his role in the Mirzapur series.
Ali Fazal to be part of initiative on mental health awareness: 'It all starts with reaching out'

Ali Fazal will lend his support to series of sessions on mental health awareness that aims to focus on the importance of mental health during and after recovery from Covid-19.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:43 PM IST

Actor Ali Fazal will be setting up a series of discussions on mental health awareness for people across different age groups and professions, including children, Covid-19 patients and caregivers.

The virtual event, which will be held live, aims to focus on the importance of mental health during and after recovery from the novel coronavirus, a press release said.

The Mirzapur actor, who was approached by Dr Rukhsana Khan for the initiative, said it is necessary for the society to have a regular conversation on mental health.

"It all starts with reaching out, acknowledging. That's the core of mental health. Now and for all times, we need to be more empathetic towards doctors and nurses and all other frontline workers.

"Because the trauma they're facing on a daily basis today is bound to take an enormous toll on their mental health tomorrow," Ali, 34, said in a statement.

According to the press release, the initiative will be in collaboration with senior psychiatrists Dr Harish Shetty and Dr Anjali Chabariya from Mumbai, and Dr Aleem Siddiqui from Lucknow, immediate past direct council member of Indian Psychiatric Society.

Ali said he will also participate in "some (of the) live sessions" of the initiative.

The date for the series is yet to be announced.

ali fazal mirzapur bollywood mental health

