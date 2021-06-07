Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad on Netflix’s Satyajit Ray anthology: 'Honour to be a part of his universe'
Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad star in Forget Me Not.
Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad star in Forget Me Not.
web series

Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad on Netflix’s Satyajit Ray anthology: 'Honour to be a part of his universe'

Ray, an anthology on filmmaker Satyajit Ray's stories, will premier on Netflix on June 25. Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad star in Forget Me Not, a segment directed by Srijit Mukherji.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 07:50 PM IST

Actors Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad, who feature in Netflix's anthology on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's stories, say it was an honour to be a part of Ray's world.

Featuring stories by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, Ray will premier on the streamer on June 25.

Ray features a stellar cast in Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Shweta, Anindita Bose, Gajraj Rao and Bidita Bag, among others.

Ali and Shweta star in Forget Me Not, a segment directed by Srijit. Ali plays Ipsit, a cut-throat corporate shark in the story that also features Anindita Bose.

Describing Ray's personality as larger-than-life, Ali said the filmmaker created a "global impact" with his contribution to literature and cinema.

"It is an honour to be a part of his universe, to be involved in a project that has such a strong connection with him. With Forget Me Not, we've drawn inspiration from him, his writings and tried to create a story that'll make you reminisce him while intriguing your thoughts," the actor said in a statement.

Shweta said Ray's films were a huge part of her growing up years and she has fond memories of watching his films at her grandmother's house.

"I think it is a great way to introduce the Netflix generation to Ray's written work and I'm honoured to be a part of this. I remember going to my grandmother's house and watching Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Sonar Kella, these are all Ray films. My first reaction when I heard about Ray was that of excitement. To me, being a part of a project that is named after India's finest filmmaker is a pride," she said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: 'Lao meri chappal'

A revolutionary filmmaker, an auteur, and the creator of the iconic Feluda series, Satyajit is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen and the anthology takes inspiration from these stories.

The other three stories in the upcoming anthology Ray are titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Bahrupiya, and Spotlight.

Niren Bhatt and Siraj Ahmed have adapted the stories for screen with Sayantan Mukherjee as showrunner.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ali fazal satyajit ray netflix + 1 more

Related Stories

Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
bollywood

Dilip's photo from hospital shared, Saira Banu urges fans to not believe rumours

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu has penned a note addressing fans. She urged them not to believe in rumours and pray for his recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Serious Men actor Indira Tiwari will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (Sourced)
Serious Men actor Indira Tiwari will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (Sourced)
bollywood

I want to play all kinds of roles: Indira Tiwari

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Serious Men famed Indira Tiwari do not want to confine herself in the league of serious actors only. Already a recipient of President Award ‘Balshree’ for creative arts, Indira says she does not want to get stuck in mould.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.