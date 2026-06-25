Drake posts fun pic with Jessie Reyez after baby momma Sophie Brussaux marries Muay Thai fighter; ‘living best life’

Rapper Drake shared a fun photo with singer Jessie Reyez on his Instagram stories on June 25. This came days after reports broke that Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's child, Adonis, had married Muay Thai fighter Efe Caliskan in a private ceremony in the Toronto area. Drake posted a series of photos on Instagram stories of which one was with Canadian singer Jessie Reyez. (AP)

Brussaux, 36, and Caliskan, 26, got married on June 21 in North York, as per reports. It remains unclear if Drake or Adonis were present at the event.

Meanwhile, Reyez is best known for songs like Figures and has collaborated with Drake in the past. Speaking of their work together, the 35-year-old Reyez was all praises for the 39-year-old Iceman artist.

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“I love that guy, man. The city loves that man. The country loves that man,” she said, adding: “As everyone should for everything he’s done for the country, for the city. Yeah, I love him. He’s great,” she had said in 2025 to Rolling Stone.

Now, the timing of the duo's photo has sparked reactions online.