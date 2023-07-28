Exhausted Amazon delivery man dives into customer's pool, viral backyard pool video wins hearts online

A recent video of an Amazon driver going for a swim in a homeowner's backyard has gone viral. The homeowner in Gardena, California, near Los Angeles, was expecting a delivery and hence left a note inviting the Amazon driver to use their backyard pool for a swim.

Amazon Driver Makes his dive Viral in Backyard Pool Video(Twitter)

The video was captured on the homeowner's camera, and it shows without a doubt that the Amazon driver has clearly taken them up on the challenge.

In the video, it can be seen that the driver, after his delivery, finds the note where he was invited for a swim, and hence he makes his way through the backyard of the house.

Before making his way through the diving board, he keeps the remaining packages and valuables on the doorstep at the back entrance of the house and then takes a leap straight into the pool over the diving board.

A lot of videos with respect to Amazon deliverymen have been put up before, wherein the most popular video of such an instance occurring was when the Amazon driver, just after making his delivery, gets close to walking onto the grass of the homeowners but puts a hold on that thought, thinking it would be disrespectful, when he hears a voice from the doorbell phone.

The homeowner gives the go-ahead to the delivery man to run across the grass, and the video that went on to go viral on Instagram had some wholesome comments for the same.

What is it about these videos that attracts such traction and enthusiasm among people? Part of the answer is certainly entertainment, but with that also comes a feeling of comfort and escape from reality, and the thought that such gestures truly make a day in a common man's life.

