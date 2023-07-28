Is this boat really flying? Viral optical illusion will baffle you

If you are an avid social media user, you must have come across those social media images and videos that leave you confused at first glance. An image could seem like it's a staircase, but it may turn out to be something that, you might think that an image is moving when it's not. These types of posts are called optical illusions and catch the attention of many. Now, once again, an optical illusion on social media is going viral. It shows a boat 'flying.' Optical illusion of a boat 'flying.'(Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)

What is shown in this viral optical illusion?

The post was shared on Twitter by user @Rainmaker1973. It shows a boat far away in the ocean. But when you look at it from a distance, it seems like the boat is actually flying in the air! In the caption of the post @Rainmaker1973 wrote, "A false horizon created by a fog bank behind and around the boat is sufficient to produce an optical illusion and a seemingly floating boat."

Take a look at this 'flying' boat optical illusion here:

