From One Piece live dubs to DJ drops: Crunchyroll lights up Mumbai Comic Con 2025

Crunchyroll brought the ultimate anime celebration to Mumbai Comic Con 2025 which was held on April 12-13 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC. The event thrilled fans with an action-packed weekend full of legendary guests, live performances, immersive experiences, and exclusive giveaways. Whether you are a die-hard One Piece fan, a proud member of the Kaiju No. 8 Defense Force, or just exploring the anime world, Crunchyroll’s booth delivered nonstop excitement from start to finish. Crunchyroll hosted an exhilarating anime celebration at Mumbai Comic Con 2025 on April 12-13.(Image credits: Crunchyroll)

Also Read: Chainsaw Man Chapter 200: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The big moment: Live dubbing by One Piece voice legends

Among everything that the booth had to offer at the Comic Con, One of the weekend’s most unforgettable moments was the live dubbing session featuring iconic Japanese voice actors Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp) and Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji) from One Piece.

Fans packed the stage to witness the magic as these anime legends brought their characters to life right before their eyes. From behind-the-scenes insights to spontaneous, in-character banter, the energy was electric. The session gave fans a behind-the-mic experience to the anime fans which will surely turn into a core memory for many.

Also Read: Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Nonstop fun at the Crunchyroll booth

While the dubbing session was the key highlight, it was not the only thing the booth had to offer. Attendees stepped into a full-scale Egghead Island-style One Piece Lab, where futuristic props and photo ops let fans have their time of the life, living in their Vegapunk dreams. Meanwhile, Kaiju No. 8 fans made teams of two in the interactive Find the Core of Kaiju game. The teams raced against the time to win exclusive Defense Force stickers and collector cards.

It is not a party without music and DJ Kazu ensured that with his return the con. He turned the event into an anime rave with five high-energy sets across the weekend, while the Crunchyroll GlamBOT gave fans their red carpet moment in cinematic slow motion. And of course, the fans’ knowledge about various anime was put to the test in the Anime Trivia Showdown. Those who knew their anime scored limited-edition swag including One Piece crowns, sticker sheets, and Kaiju No. 8 merch.