Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chainsaw Man Chapter 200: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 14, 2025 01:45 AM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 200.

The release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 has fans buzzing with anticipation, especially after the shocking turn of events in the previous chapter. With Famine Devil Fami and Fakesaw Man now fully under the control of the Death Devil, readers are eager to see what orders the powerful entity will issue next. As the story intensifies, the stakes continue to rise, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for what’s to come.

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 release date revealed.(mangaplus.shueisha/website )
The Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 release date revealed.(mangaplus.shueisha/website )

Also Read: Devil May Cry Season 2 confirmed by Netflix: Fans share expectations and requests

Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 release date and time

The official MANGA Plus website revealed that Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be made available internationally on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Since the release time for may vary by region, fans are encouraged to check the release schedule specific to their area to ensure they don't miss out on the highly anticipated new chapter.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8AM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11AM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025
British Summer Time4PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Central European Summer Time5PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30AM, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 200?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Lisa stuns with Elastigirl at Coachella with BLACKPINK's Rose in the crowd | Watch

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 200?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 is likely to kick off with Fakesaw Man and Fami taking their first steps in carrying out the mysterious orders from the Death Devil. The narrative will likely shift quickly between their actions and the Death Devil’s cryptic conversation with the Falling Devil, offering tantalising hints of her goals, even if her words remain somewhat unclear.

This will lead to a focus on Denji and Asa Mitaka (War Devil Yoru), revealing what they've been up to since their last appearance. The chapter will likely culminate in a dramatic encounter between Fakesaw, Fami, and the duo, shedding light on the significance of Fami’s earlier remarks to the Falling Devil.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / Chainsaw Man Chapter 200: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On