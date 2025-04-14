Chainsaw Man Chapter 200: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 has fans buzzing with anticipation, especially after the shocking turn of events in the previous chapter. With Famine Devil Fami and Fakesaw Man now fully under the control of the Death Devil, readers are eager to see what orders the powerful entity will issue next. As the story intensifies, the stakes continue to rise, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for what’s to come. The Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 release date revealed.(mangaplus.shueisha/website )

Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 release date and time

The official MANGA Plus website revealed that Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be made available internationally on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Since the release time for may vary by region, fans are encouraged to check the release schedule specific to their area to ensure they don't miss out on the highly anticipated new chapter.

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 200?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 200?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 200 is likely to kick off with Fakesaw Man and Fami taking their first steps in carrying out the mysterious orders from the Death Devil. The narrative will likely shift quickly between their actions and the Death Devil’s cryptic conversation with the Falling Devil, offering tantalising hints of her goals, even if her words remain somewhat unclear.

This will lead to a focus on Denji and Asa Mitaka (War Devil Yoru), revealing what they've been up to since their last appearance. The chapter will likely culminate in a dramatic encounter between Fakesaw, Fami, and the duo, shedding light on the significance of Fami’s earlier remarks to the Falling Devil.