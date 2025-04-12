Menu Explore
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3: Exact release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 12, 2025 12:22 AM IST

Read to know more about Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3 as it is scheduked to release soon.

The highly anticipated release date for Wind Breaker Season 2, Episode 3 has officially been announced on the series' official website. After the group's hard-fought victory against KEEL, fans can expect to see the long-awaited revelation of the true leader, whom Ren Kaji hinted has been lurking in the shadows all along.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3 release date announced.(@winbre_sakura/X)
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3 release date announced.(@winbre_sakura/X)

Wind Breaker Season2 Episode 3 release date

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 12:26 am (JST) in Japan. It is set to release for international audiences on Thursday, April 17. The exact release time will vary based on your location, so fans around the world will need to tune in at different times. To help you catch the episode as soon as it drops, a detailed table of release times for various regions is provided below.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8:26 am, Thursday, April 17, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11:26 am, Thursday, April 17, 2025
British Summer Time4:26 pm, Thursday, April 17, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:26 pm, Thursday, April 17, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:56 pm, Thursday, April 17, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:26 pm, Thursday, April 17, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12:26 am, Friday, April 18, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:56 am, Friday, April 18, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3?

The anime will be available for international audiences to stream on Crunchyroll. The platform also confirmed that the animation series will be available in several languages including English, Latin, Spanish, Brazillian, Portuguese, French and German dubs.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3?

Wind Breaker Season 2, Episode 3 is expected to continue with Sakura and the remaining Bofurin members still at the KEEL warehouse. Kaji will likely direct Sakura to send the others back, while he and the Vice-Captains—Enomoto, Kusumi, Suo, and Akihiko Nirei—stay behind to interrogate the captured KEEL members. Kaji will begin his questioning with Natori, who will express surprise at Kaji's ability to stay composed.

As the interrogation deepens, the Bofurin team will likely hear someone calling from the entrance of the warehouse. This could be the true leader of KEEL, who will engage briefly with Kaji and the others but remain vague about their identity and intentions. The episode will likely close with Sakura, Kaji, and their Vice-Captains reporting back to Hajime Umemiya and the Four Kings with what they've learned.

