The White Lotus season 3 deleted sex scene draws a $500K offer from an NSFW platform

It has been just days since The White Lotus closed out its third season, but the buzz around the hit HBO series is far from over. While fans dissect every twist and turn from the finale, series creator Mike White added fuel to the conversation by revealing on the post-show podcast that a steamy sex scene was filmed—but never made it to air. After The White Lotus' season finale, Mike White mentioned a deleted sex scene and proposed $500,000. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

What was the deleted sex scene about?

The deleted sex scene included one of the Ratliff kids, Piper who is played by Sarah Catherine Hook who seduced Zion who is played by Nicholas Duvernay. Earlier in the season, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s character Saxon who is Piper’s brother makes a remark about her virginity. Later, after experiencing a disastrous night stay at the monastery, she decides to lose her virginity and then meets Zion at the restaurant.

However, the scene did not make it to the series as White felt that the 90-minute finale was already stuffed. He revealed, “It would have added 10 minutes to the thing. And it had a little bit of a rom-com vibe in the middle of trying to kill the family with the pong-pong fruits. It just felt like I was trying to do too much narratively,” as reported by Men’s Journal.

White offered $500,000 for the deleted sex scene

An NSFW site, CamSoda is willing to pay a huge amount for the deleted scene and recently sent a letter to HBO Max asking to purchase the the clip for $500,000. And if boosting network profits isn’t the priority, CamSoda has sweetened the pot by offering the same amount directly to actors Hook and Duvernay “to come on the site and do a live Q&A debrief, or reenact the scene for another $500,000,” a spokesperson for the company told Men’s Journal.

The letter from the site read, “We’ve all heard the whispers—there’s a juicy, deleted scene from The White Lotus Season 3 that hornball fans are dying to see. It’s the one where Piper takes a big step in her personal journey (you know the one) and showcases her wild side with Zion. We get it, editing room decisions happen, but everyone wants to see what’s underneath the expensive dresses and uptight facade. We know she’s hiding her inner freak and we want to unleash it.”

It continued, “Here’s the deal—we’d love to offer HBO Max up to $500,000 for the exclusive rights to air this unreleased scene on CamSoda. Our audience is full of fans looking to experience the show in a new and exciting way, and we know this will be a hit. Plus, it’s the perfect way to give everyone the finale they were actually looking forward to.”

The letter further added, “On top of this, we’d love to offer the actor and actress up to $500,000 to come on the platform and do a live reenactment or Q+A for fans so they can get the dirty details straight from the source. We’re ready to talk details and get this footage to fans who can’t wait to see it. Looking forward to your thoughts,” signed off by CamSoda’s Vice President, Daryn Parker.

The cable network has yet to respond to the letter.