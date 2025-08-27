Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 10 Bollywood songs dedicated to Ganpati’s glory. Check them out

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, people across the country are celebrating the festival in full swing. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. It holds a special place in Bollywood. Since many years, the Hindi film industry have dedicated songs, via films, to Ganpati. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Stills from Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale and Mourya Re songs starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively.

Ganesh Chaturthi songs

The songs range from soulful ones to foot-tapping numbers. On this special day, we bring you 10 Bollywood songs that celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Check out the songs here:

1) Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale

It is from the 1990 film Agneepath. The old track was sung by Anupama Deshpande, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Sudesh Bhosale. This song is dedicated to Ganpati during visarjan. The song was picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty.

2) Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi

Shankar Mahadevan lend his voice to the devotional song. The song is from the 2005 film Viruddh, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, John Abraham and Sanjay Dutt.

3) Mourya Re

Another beautiful song by Shankar Mahadevan, it is from the 2006 film Don. Actor Shah Rukh Khan featured in the song. It is also a track that is played during visarjan (idol immersion).

4) Deva Shree Ganesha

Rendered by Ajay Gogavale, it is from the 2012 film Agneepath. It was picturised on Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan. The song celebrated Ganesha.

5) Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati)

This song is from the 2013 film Any Body Can Dance. It was sung by Hard Kaur.

6) Gajanana

The hit song from the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani was sung by Sukhwinder Singh. The devotional track is much played during the festival.

7) Hey Ganaraya

Sung by Divya Kumar, the song is from the 2015 film ABCD 2. It beautifully captures the spirit of the festival. The track was picturised on Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

8) Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya

Sung by Amit Mishra, it is from the 2017 film Judwaa 2. The groovy song has been picturised on Varun Dhawan.

9) Gann Deva

Sung by Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar, the song is from the 2020 film Street Dancer 3D. The high-energy song has been picturised on Prabhudeva and Varun Dhawan.

10) Ganpati Bappa Morya

Released in 2022, this devotional song is by Shankar Mahadevan.

About Ganesh Chaturthi

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. While it is celebrated across the country, in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, it is celebrated with much joy, fervour and fanfare, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.