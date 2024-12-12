Kolkata, Indo-Italian co-production ‘Parikrama’, which was screened in the Kolkata International Film Festival, will be released in early 2025, the movie’s director Goutam Ghose said. Goutam Ghose's Indo-Italian film ‘Parikrama’ to hit theatres in early 2025

The movie tells the story of a migrant teenage boy and an Italian man who was making a documentary film on Narmada river pilgrimage. ‘Parikrama’ dwells on issues like threats to ecology, environmental damage, battle for survival.

"The film is not preachy and didactic in approach. It is not political or a commentary on the Narmada Bachao Andolan. It talks about the journey of two humans who are somehow connected with the river and Mother Nature. It has several layers," Ghose told PTI.

Narmada Bachao Andolan is a movement launched in 1985 opposing the proposal to build dams on the Narmada River, which flows through the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Italian actor Marco Leonardi essays the role of documentary filmmaker Alessandro while Aryan Badkul, who was picked up by Ghosh during location hunting for ‘Parikrama’, essayed the role of Lala, the teenager.

The pre-production for the movie began in 2019, and shooting commenced in January 2020. The project, however, was then stuck by the Covid pandemic. Shooting resumed after the pandemic phase was over in India.

Leonardi said he was fascinated by the journey along the course of Narmada, clean at one end and choked by constructions, siltation, dams and reservoirs at the other.

Ghose said he was happy with the overwhelming response to the film when it was screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival held from December 4 to 11.

"The theatre was packed during the screening at the festival venue. Now I look forward to the larger audience response by early next year," he said.

A source close to the production house said efforts are being made to release ‘Parikrama’ by January-February.

