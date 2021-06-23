Happy birthday Hamsalekha: Did you know the real name of Kannada music icon is Gangaraju?

Eminent Kannada lyricist Gangaraju, popularly known as Hamsalekha, is celebrating his 70th birthday on Wednesday. Working mainly in the Kannada film industry, Hamsalekha is a household name in the state.

In a career spanning over three decades, Hamsalekha has worked in over 500 films. Known for introducing new talents in the industry, Hamsalekha is often called the God of music.

The noted lyricist entered the film world with the help of director MN Prasad and made his debut as a songwriter for the 1973 film, Triveni. Since then, he has come a long way and has proved himself as one of the most prolific writer, composer, and instrumentalists working in the industry.

On his 70th birthday, here are some interesting facts about him:

Hamsalekha is not his real name

Although he is widely known as Hamsalekha, his real name is Gangaraju. He took the name Hamsalekha since he used to write with a Hamsa brand pen, gifted by his teacher.

Hamsalekha is called as Naadha Brahma

Hamsalekha is fondly called ‘Naadha Brahma’ which means 'the supreme God of music'.

Master of experiments

Hamsalekha is famous in the Kannada music industry for his experiments with lyrics and compositions.

One of the most prominent lyricists in Kannada films

The veteran lyricist made a tremendous contribution to building the Kannada film industry. His introduction of folk with western music is much loved by everyone.

Winner of National Award

Hamsalekha is a recipient of the National Film Award and has bagged six Filmfare Awards in the best music director category along with seven Karnataka State Film Awards.

Has worked in over 500 albums

Hamsalekha has worked in over 500 music albums. Some of his popular works include Premaloka, Chandakinta Chanda, Bangaradinda, Hey Hrudaya, Sone Sone, Choriyaagide and Raja Raja among others.

