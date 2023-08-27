‘Happy birthday to the black it girl’: Netizens celebrate Keke Palmer's birthday

American actress and singer Keke Palmer celebrated her 30th birthday on August 26, 2023. As the star celebrated her special day with her ‘ex’ and baby daddy Darius Jackson, fans poured sweet wishes for her on Twitter (X). "But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that’s so sweet," said Keke.

In an Instagram video, the duo shared lunch and drinks together and talked to their fans.

"D, know you’ve been taking me out on my birthday as always. I mean, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out.

Taking to Twitter, the fitness instructor, wished Keke on her birthday, ‘Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!’

Darius and Keke share a six-month-old son Leodis together. The duo parted ways earlier this month when Darius publicly commented on Keke's outfit in a video where she danced with rapper Usher in a sheer outfit.

‘It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,' wrote Darius beneath the video clip. Post the comment, the duo decided to co-parent their son, while figuring out ways to make it work.

While Keke received a loving wish from her ex, her fans were not far behind. Many took to Twitter to hype up the celebrity on her special day.

The actress-singer has planned a meet and greet experience for her fans titled ‘Big Boss Tou’ where she will be meeting her fans in Oakland, LA, Houston and many other cities.

