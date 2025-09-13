2025 Emmy Awards: Host, how to watch, nominations, and more

The coveted 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are all set to take place on September 14 in Los Angeles, California. While comedian Nate Bargatze will host the event, big names like Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, Stephen Colbert, and Jude Law will make appearances as presenters at the Peacock Theater, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards takes place on September 14 in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

How to watch the 2025 Emmys

Viewers in the US can stream the 2025 Emmy Awards live on Paramount+ at 8 PM ET on Sunday, September 14. CBS will air the pre-show event on the Emmys Red Carpet at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, as per Cosmopolitan.

https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/tv/a66041859/how-to-watch-2025-emmys/

Those who have cable TV can tune in to their local CBS channel to catch the ceremony live. Also, viewers can gain access to CBS through TV services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, and Fubo.

Hosts of the 2025 Emmys

Comedian Nate Bargatze of Saturday Night Live fame will host the 2025 Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “We will make jokes, so I’m going to fit along with what award shows do and make fun of the situation,” Bargatze told CNN while opening up about his plans for the big night.

​​https://edition.cnn.com/2025/09/12/entertainment/emmys-nate-bargatze-acceptance-speeches-short

Bargatze said that he would “make fun of myself as well”. “We can do it in a good, fun way,” he added.

On the other hand, Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will be hosting the pre-show on the Emmys Red Carpet.

2025 Emmys: Full list of nominees:

The nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on July 15 this year. Here is the full list of nominees:

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara. The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder; Carrie Kemper; Adam Locke-Norton, ACE; and Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, The Studio

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Weaver, Severance

Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor

Joe Sachs, The Pitt

Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Dan Erickson, Severance

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Unstructured Reality Program

Sweethearts

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Welcome to Wrexham

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Directing for a Reality Program

Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race

Cian O'Clery, Love on the Spectrum

Nick Murray, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariel Boles, Top Chef

Ben Archard, The Traitors

Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections

The Rabbit Hole With Jimmy Kimmel

The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence

Hacks: Bit by Bit

Making of the Last of Us

Only Murders in the Building: Unlocking the Mystery

The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode

Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart: Hart to Kill

Kevin Hart, Die Hart: Hart to Kill

Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts

J.K. Simmons, Die Hart: Hart to Kill

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Variety Special (Prerecorded)

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Directing for a Variety Series

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show

Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Directing for a Variety Special

Hamish Hamilton, The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Alex Rudzinski, Beyoncé Bowl

Hamish Hamilton, The Oscars

Liz Patrick, SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Beth McCarthy Miller, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Glenn Weiss, 77th Annual Tony Awards

Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Variety Special

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Cunk on Life

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

FAQs

Who will host the Emmy Awards 2025?

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the event.

When are the Emmy Awards 2025?

The show will be held on September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Where can I watch the Emmys 2025?

Viewers can tune in to Paramount+ and CBS for watching the Emmys.