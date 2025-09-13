2025 Emmy Awards: Host, how to watch, nominations, and more
The 2025 Emmy Awards will stream live on Paramount+ at 8 PM ET on Sunday, September 14.
The coveted 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are all set to take place on September 14 in Los Angeles, California. While comedian Nate Bargatze will host the event, big names like Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, Stephen Colbert, and Jude Law will make appearances as presenters at the Peacock Theater, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
How to watch the 2025 Emmys
Viewers in the US can stream the 2025 Emmy Awards live on Paramount+ at 8 PM ET on Sunday, September 14. CBS will air the pre-show event on the Emmys Red Carpet at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, as per Cosmopolitan.
Those who have cable TV can tune in to their local CBS channel to catch the ceremony live. Also, viewers can gain access to CBS through TV services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, and Fubo.
Hosts of the 2025 Emmys
Comedian Nate Bargatze of Saturday Night Live fame will host the 2025 Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “We will make jokes, so I’m going to fit along with what award shows do and make fun of the situation,” Bargatze told CNN while opening up about his plans for the big night.
Bargatze said that he would “make fun of myself as well”. “We can do it in a good, fun way,” he added.
On the other hand, Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will be hosting the pre-show on the Emmys Red Carpet.
2025 Emmys: Full list of nominees:
The nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on July 15 this year. Here is the full list of nominees:
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver, The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
Nicole Kassell, Sirens
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara. The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Directing for a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio
Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks
Nathan Fielder; Carrie Kemper; Adam Locke-Norton, ACE; and Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, The Studio
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Merritt Weaver, Severance
Directing for a Drama Series
Janus Metz, Andor
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
John Wells, The Pitt
Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
Ben Stiller, Severance
Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
Writing for a Drama Series
Dan Gilroy, Andor
Joe Sachs, The Pitt
Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
Dan Erickson, Severance
Will Smith, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Unstructured Reality Program
Sweethearts
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Welcome to Wrexham
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Directing for a Reality Program
Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race
Cian O'Clery, Love on the Spectrum
Nick Murray, RuPaul's Drag Race
Ariel Boles, Top Chef
Ben Archard, The Traitors
Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections
The Rabbit Hole With Jimmy Kimmel
The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break
Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence
Hacks: Bit by Bit
Making of the Last of Us
Only Murders in the Building: Unlocking the Mystery
The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode
Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart: Hart to Kill
Kevin Hart, Die Hart: Hart to Kill
Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts
J.K. Simmons, Die Hart: Hart to Kill
Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Variety Special (Prerecorded)
Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Directing for a Variety Series
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show
Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Directing for a Variety Special
Hamish Hamilton, The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Alex Rudzinski, Beyoncé Bowl
Hamish Hamilton, The Oscars
Liz Patrick, SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Beth McCarthy Miller, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Glenn Weiss, 77th Annual Tony Awards
Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Writing for a Variety Special
Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Cunk on Life
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
FAQs
Who will host the Emmy Awards 2025?
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the event.
When are the Emmy Awards 2025?
The show will be held on September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Where can I watch the Emmys 2025?
Viewers can tune in to Paramount+ and CBS for watching the Emmys.