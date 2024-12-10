28 Years Later: Is that Cillian Murphy? Fans are convinced on actor's comeback in shocking new trailer

28 Years Later trailer

The trailer of 28 Years Later gives a horrifying glimpse into a post-apocalyptic world, where Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character walks out from a secure community and ventures outside in England with a bow and arrow. The trailer also gives glimpses of Jodie Comer's character, carrying a small baby. But it was the sudden appearance of a zombie, which had a striking resemblance to Irish actor Cillian Murphy, that caught the attention of most fans.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the all-bones zombie in the trailer, a fan commented, “The zombie rising up in the field looked like my boi, Cillian Murphy.” A second comment noted, “Oh my god, I am so excited!” A comment read, “Oh wow... That looks crazy and scary. Can't wait to see it though.”

Fans will have to wait till June 20, 2025 to know whether the character is Cillian Murphy or not. The actor's name is not listed in the promotional material for the movie, in the first poster that was released a few days ago.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”