We all have a favorite superhero. From Superman to the Mighty Thor, it is safe to say that the fan club is only growing. And, not to forget, the films, featuring our favorite, have also smashed box office records and how. From Christopher Reeves’ Superman to Avengers, the genre has solidified its position at the box office. Now, we have decided to take a look at the top five highest-grossing superhero films: 5 highest-grossing superhero films that dominated the global box office (Unsplash - representational image)

Here is an overview of the five superhero films:

1. Avengers (Endgame): $2.79 Billion

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame (2019) leads the list. The film made $2.79 billion worldwide, according to DW. The film, which was released in 2019, saw the Avengers assemble once more to save everyone. The plot followed the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War where we saw the universe is in ruins.

2.Avengers: (Infinity War) $2.05 Billion

Another Avengers film is waiting for your attention. Avengers: Infinity War, which was released only a year earlier (2018), brought nearly all of the MCU's characters together. It was the first time the Avengers franchise had crossed the $2 billion mark, with a global total of $2.05 billion, reported Marvel.

3.The Avengers: $1.5 Billion

In MCU, Marvel's The Avengers (2012) was the first significant collaboration. With a $1.5 billion global box office total, it overtook The Dark Knight and cemented Marvel's supremacy. It also opened doors for upcoming ensemble superhero blockbusters, the Marvel report added.

4.The Dark Knight: Over $1 Billion

The Dark Knight, by Christopher Nolan, rewrote box office records and how. Be it Christian Bale or Heath Ledger as the Joker, the film ticked all the boxes. The film minted $1.004 billion, according to Forbes.

5. Superman (1978) – $300 Million

The first game-changer was Superman, starring Richard Donner. With its innovative effects and upbeat tone, this movie captivated audiences even before there were cinematic worlds. It made $300 million worldwide and set the stage for all subsequent superhero films, reported Koimoi.

FAQs

Which is the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time?

Avengers: Endgame holds the record with a global box office collection of $2.79 billion.

Which superhero movie first broke global box office records?

Superman (1978) was the first superhero film to earn around $300 million worldwide, setting the stage for future successes.

Are Marvel movies more successful than DC at the box office?

Overall, Marvel films, especially the Avengers series, have earned more globally than most DC films.

What makes superhero movies so successful globally?

Strong fan bases, compelling stories, iconic characters, and expansive cinematic universes contribute to their massive worldwide appeal.