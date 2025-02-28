5 points on Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's deaths: No external trauma, cause of death yet to be determined

People globally are still in shock after news of the death of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, emerged. They were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday. A preliminary investigation has been done. However, the cause of death has not yet been determined. Here's all we know about the case so far: Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa lived on a ranch atop a hill with views of the Rocky Mountains.

What do preliminary findings say?

Gene and Betsy suffered “no external trauma”, preliminary findings from a medical investigation found, as per PA_Media. A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said, “In the early hours of Thursday, February 27 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI). An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.”

As per AP, sheriff’s office spokesperson Denise Avila said there was no indication they had been shot or had any wounds that would indicate foul play. But Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office detectives wrote in a search warrant affidavit investigators thought the deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.” Investigators have launched a thorough search and investigation.

What is Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's cause of death?

The official results of the post-mortem examinations are pending, and the manner and cause of death have not yet been determined, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have requested a search of the home for phones, video evidence, DNA, fingerprints, and any possible weapons. Investigators are also looking into blunt or sharp objects that might have been used. Toxicology and carbon monoxide tests are ongoing.

What officials said so far about their deaths, finding their bodies, foul play

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told a press conference the pair had been “deceased for quite a while” but would leave further ruling to the OMI. The alarm had been raised by a maintenance person doing pest control at the property, who was concerned because he had not seen the couple, police said.

New Mexico Gas Company tested gas lines in and around the home after the bodies were discovered, according to a search warrant, and while no signs of problems were found, a detective noted that people exposed to gas leaks or carbon monoxide may not show signs of poisoning.

Detectives confirmed the investigation was in its “preliminary” stages. “There was no indication of a struggle. There was no indication of anything that was missing from the home or disturbed that would be an indication that there was a crime that had occurred," Sheriff Mendoza told the media.

Where were they found?

Gene was located in the mud room adjacent to the kitchen, with his sunglasses by his side. Betsy was found lying on the bathroom floor with an open prescription pill bottle and scattered pills nearby. Both appeared to have fallen to the ground.

The bodies showed clear signs of decomposition. Her body had bloating in her face and mummification of her hands and feet. His body exhibited similar signs.

In addition, a dead dog was discovered near her body in the bathroom closet, while two healthy dogs were found on the property.

Where were Gene and Betsy living?

Their Southwestern-style ranch sits atop a hill with views of the Rocky Mountains far from Hollywood. The area is known as a preferred location among artists and a retreat for celebrities. The four-bedroom, 8,700-square-foot (808-square-meter) structure on 6 acres (2.4 hectares) had an estimated market value of a little over $4 million, according to Santa Fe County property tax records.

