911 call led to discovery of Cindy Morgan's body after bad odour from her Florida residence

‘Caddyshack’ and ‘Tron’ actress Cindy Morgan was found dead in her room by her roommate last month, according to a 911 call. Cindy Morgan, the Hollywood star who charmed both links and pixels(Orion Pictures)

The roommate, who wished to remain anonymous, told the dispatchers that she smelled a “bad stench” from Morgan’s room and only heard her pets when she knocked on the door. She had just returned to their Lake Worth Beach home in Florida on Dec. 30, 2023, after being away for several days.

The police arrived and discovered the body of the 69-year-old actress, who had died of natural causes a “few days ago”, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to Fox News on Saturday.

The officials said that Morgan was last seen alive on Dec. 19 and that they did not suspect any foul play in her death. The exact cause of death is still unknown.

Cindy Morgan's Hollywood legacy

Morgan, who was born in Chicago, began her Hollywood career in 1980 as Lacey Underall, the seductive niece of a wealthy golfer, in the popular sports comedy ‘Caddyshack’. She co-starred with Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Michael O’Keefe.

“Caddyshack was my first film, and I’ll say that the end product was so completely different,” Morgan said in a 2012 interview with The Desk of Brian blog.

“It was originally about the caddies. So at first, I had nothing to lose to audition. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat. Look ’em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to do."

“The real transformation came when producer Jon Peters sprung on me the night before that Playboy was coming to the set to shoot me, and I said no,” she continued.

“They came anyway and Peters said, ‘You are f **ked in this business!’ [for refusing to do the shoot] and my agent didn’t handle it. From that moment on, Cindy Morgan was Lacey Underall.” Two years later, she appeared in the sci-fi film ‘Tron’ as Dr. Lora Baines, a computer scientist, and Yori, a computer programmer. She shared the screen with Jeff Bridges, who played the lead role of Kevin Flynn.

Before becoming a movie star, Morgan had worked as a weather forecaster, radio host and DJ, according to reports.